Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.09 on Friday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

