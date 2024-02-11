LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $110,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.3% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.94 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

