Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $500.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $500.55.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $470.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.