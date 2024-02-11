Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 10.1 %

Lumentum stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.