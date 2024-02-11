Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $62.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,675,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 224,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,785,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

