Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.