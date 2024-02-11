Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.