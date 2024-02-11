Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

