Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAP opened at $181.55 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $112.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

