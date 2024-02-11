Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Watsco worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $415.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.05 and a 12 month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

