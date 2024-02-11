Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $93.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

