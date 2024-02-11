M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.83).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.74) on Friday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.91). The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,216.11, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.77.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

