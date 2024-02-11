MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.7 %

MGM stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

