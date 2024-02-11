Mizuho Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

