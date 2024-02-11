Mizuho Downgrades Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Neutral

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of ZWS opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

