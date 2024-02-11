Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $113,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $388.67 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $391.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

