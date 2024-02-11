monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
monday.com Stock Performance
MNDY opened at $235.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average of $171.43. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
