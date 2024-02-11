Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $59.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
A number of analysts recently commented on MORF shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5,444.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 106.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Morphic stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.41. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $63.08.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
