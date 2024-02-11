NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Financial Contrast

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 11.37% 61.42% 22.92% NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $10.88 billion 2.33 $1.24 billion $24.65 21.20 NaaS Technology $285.17 million 1.54 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -3.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology. NaaS Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 3 15 1 2.80 NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $528.95, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. NaaS Technology has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.40%. Given NaaS Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Volatility & Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats NaaS Technology on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services. The company's private label products comprises Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. It also distributes its products through its stores, website, and mobile applications. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

