NanoXplore (GRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect NanoXplore to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore Trading Down 0.5 %

GRA opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

