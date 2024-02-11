Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $7.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 97,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.