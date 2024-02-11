NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.27 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

