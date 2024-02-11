New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. 117,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,055,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$690,626.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. Insiders have sold 420,613 shares of company stock worth $830,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

