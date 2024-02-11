New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $241.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.59.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

