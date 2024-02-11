Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.09. Newell Brands shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 2,625,106 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

