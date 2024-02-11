Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $377.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.