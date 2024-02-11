Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

