Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $58.15 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.