OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) versus Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Critical Comparison

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million 19.35 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -5.79 Luna Innovations $109.50 million 2.38 $9.28 million ($0.08) -95.75

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. Luna Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMedNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% Luna Innovations -1.82% 3.61% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OneMedNet and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 1 3 0 2.75

Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats OneMedNet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

