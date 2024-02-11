ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $75.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OKE opened at $69.04 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in ONEOK by 15.9% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 59.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

