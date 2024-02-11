Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,268 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,032,000 after buying an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 453.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after acquiring an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $13.28 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.