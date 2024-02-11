Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a market cap of $377.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

