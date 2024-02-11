Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,262.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,553 shares of company stock worth $2,274,621. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

