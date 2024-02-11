Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 15.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $2,698,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $1,926,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

