Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $45.49 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

