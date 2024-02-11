O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $981.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $954.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

