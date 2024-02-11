O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,149.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $981.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

