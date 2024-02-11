O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,149.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

