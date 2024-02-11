Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 152.78%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organigram Price Performance

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Organigram has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Organigram by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Organigram during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the first quarter worth $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

