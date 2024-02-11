Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,802 shares of company stock worth $697,313. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

