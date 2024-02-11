Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $110.23.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

