Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CCEP opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

