Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

CMG stock opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,326.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,080.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

