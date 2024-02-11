Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $198.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

