Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

