Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.