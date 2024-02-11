Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 14,124 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,819,000 after buying an additional 162,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.