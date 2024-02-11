Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 4,601 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $299.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

