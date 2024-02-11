Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 321,487 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

