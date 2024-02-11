Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $267.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.33.
PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of PAYC opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
