Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $267.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.33.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,592,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

