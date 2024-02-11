Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,775,000 after acquiring an additional 589,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.1 %

PNR opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

About Pentair

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

